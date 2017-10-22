Maui's Barnes & Noble set to close

Maui's only big box bookstore, Barnes & Noble is set to close.

The Lahaina store is one of two Barnes & Noble locations in Hawaii with the other located in the Ala Moana Shopping Center.

The store will be closing by the end of the year one employee confirmed.

It's unclear why the location is closing. Hawaii News Now reached out to the company for additional details.

