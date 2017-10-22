'Pacific Paradise' still stranded in Waikiki with removal plans unclear

Officials with the state Division of Aquatic Resources say federal Immigration officials are now investigating the fishing boat that ran aground with 20 people on board off a popular Oahu beach.

The 79-foot fishing vessel stuck on a reef off Waikiki will be there for at least another day.

It's been ten days since the Pacific Paradise ran aground on the reef off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki. And it will be yet another day before the 79-foot fishing vessel can be pulled back into open water.

Efforts fail (again) to pull fishing vessel off reef at Kaimana Beach

With no clear plan in place, officials don't know when or how the 42-foot commercial fishing vessel stuck in Waikiki will be removed.

Some fear the longer the boat stays grounded, damage to coral reefs and the threat to marine life will increase. But as of Sunday, the Coast Guard said most of the fuel on the Pacific Paradise has been removed, and no oil has been seen in the water.

Officials also said the vessel is no longer stuck on coral, but shallow waters are making salvage operations difficult.

Salvage crews are revisiting their removal plan and will hold off until at least the start of the work week to try again.

Several efforts to remove the ship have failed, and a fire that broke out on board slowed the process even further.

Multiple agencies will continue to work on removal plans.

NOAA officials are also on standby monitoring for environmental impacts.

