'Pacific Paradise' still stranded in Waikiki with removal plans unclear

It's been ten days since the Pacific Paradise ran aground on the reef off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki. And it will be yet another day before the 79-foot fishing vessel can be pulled back into open water.More >>
It's been ten days since the Pacific Paradise ran aground on the reef off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki. And it will be yet another day before the 79-foot fishing vessel can be pulled back into open water.More >>
The 79-foot fishing vessel stuck on a reef off Waikiki will be there for at least another day.More >>
The 79-foot fishing vessel stuck on a reef off Waikiki will be there for at least another day.More >>
Officials with the state Division of Aquatic Resources say federal Immigration officials are now investigating the fishing boat that ran aground with 20 people on board off a popular Oahu beach.More >>
Officials with the state Division of Aquatic Resources say federal Immigration officials are now investigating the fishing boat that ran aground with 20 people on board off a popular Oahu beach.More >>
PHOTO: Kauai High Red Raiders honor life of former athlete by retiring jersey 64More >>
PHOTO: Kauai High Red Raiders honor life of former athlete by retiring jersey 64More >>
PHOTOS: Fishing vessel stuck in Waikiki watersMore >>
PHOTOS: Fishing vessel stuck in Waikiki watersMore >>
PHOTOS: Target opens at Ala Moana CenterMore >>
PHOTOS: Target opens at Ala Moana CenterMore >>
PHOTOS: Thousands walk in annual Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure'More >>
PHOTOS: Thousands walk in annual Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure'More >>