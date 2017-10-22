Movie Review: BATTLE OF THE SEXES and PROFESSOR MARSTON AND THE WONDER WOMEN

Two movies about recognizing the power of women are in theaters right now: BATTLE OF THE SEXES and PROFESSOR MARSTON AND THE WONDER WOMEN. Both movies are based on true stories and both are worth seeing.

BATTLE OF THE SEXES is an entertaining comedy-drama starring Emma Stone as female tennis champion Billy Jean King and Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs, a former men’s champion.

In 1973 Riggs challenged King to a nationally televised match that he said would prove that men are superior to women as tennis players.

It became one of the most watched sporting events of all time.

Billie Jean: You’re offering the men’s winner 8 times what you’re offering the women’s winner.

League owner: The men are more exciting to watch. It’s biology.

Emma Stone stars as 29 year old Billie Jean King , the women’s tennis champion of her era who fought hard to prove that women should be treated as equals to men.

That’s why she agreed to the famous match with Steve Carell as Bobby Riggs, the 59 year old former men’s champion who in 1973 was both hustler and clown.

Riggs (at a press conference): Don’t get me wrong. I love women in the bedroom and in the kitchen.

King: Keep talking, Bobby. The more nonsense you spout, the worse it’s going to be when you lose.

What made the match more than a spoof was that Riggs had already played and beaten a different high ranking female.

And what makes the movie compelling, in addition to its accurate recreation of the tennis match, is behind-the-scenes material about Bobby’s gambling addiction and Billie Jean’s discovery that she’s more attracted to women than to her husband.

PROFESSOR MARSTON AND THE WONDER WOMEN:

Professor Marston: I write what I see about women I know: beautiful, brilliant, ferocious.

PROFESSOR MARSTON AND THE WONDER WOMAN tells the fascinating origin story of the comic book super heroine.

She was created by a psychologist who believed that women are superior to men. Professor Marston was in love with two women who loved him as well as each other.

The threesome lived together in an unconventional marriage like arrangement for many years.

Marston: It is important to me that young girls of today have the power within themselves to create their own destiny, to be President of the United States if they want.

Point taken, Professor.

