5 people rescued from yacht stuck in shallow Lanai waters

Five people were rescued from a yacht that ran aground in shallow waters off the coast of Lanai Saturday.

According to Maui fire officials, the 42-foot yacht "Tiara My Sue" got stuck on the reef about a mile northwest of Club Lanai. Officials were notified of the stranded vessel at 3:10 Saturday afternoon.

Stuck about 300 yards from shore, firefighters swam out to rescue two men and three women. With the assistance of rescue officials, an elderly couple in their 70s swam back to shore while MFD's Air-1 lifted the others to the Manele small boat harbor.

The rescue operations were completed by 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The yacht's owner, an 80-year-old Kaanapali man, was on board cruising Lanai's eastern coast with his wife, daughter and the other couple when they got stuck.

Officials say the vessel's hull did not appear damaged and there was so visible fuel or oil spill. The owner will coordinate with the DLNR to remove the vessel from the reef.

This latest grounding comes nearly two weeks after a commercial fishing boat ran aground in Waikiki with 20 people aboard.

That vessel remains stuck after several failed attempts to remove it.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.