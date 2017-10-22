Flash Flood Watch in effect for much of state

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Oahu, Maui County and the Big Island as a cold front and upper disturbance bring the threat of heavy showers to the state.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters said Oahu could also see gusty downslope winds over windward areas and the potential for gusty southwest winds over summits.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and thunderstorms could become widespread, causing streams to quickly overflow their banks and lead to life threatening flash flooding. Residents should be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued.

While the heavy showers are associated with the front, a developing area of moisture to the east of the state will fuel drenching rains ahead of the front itself.

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar.

To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.