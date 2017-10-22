ILH champions: St. Louis dominates Kamehameha, 38-2

Clinching the ILH Division I title was never in doubt for the St. Louis Crusaders, who dominated all four quarters of their game against the Kamehameha Warriors, 38-2.

St. Louis (8-0) beat the Warriors (4-5) for the third time this season earlier this evening in what was, arguably, their most dominant showing against Kamehameha all season.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns, coming all before halftime on 18-of-25 passing. The senior did throw an interception on the night, but he had done enough to put the Crusaders so far ahead that his miscue in the red zone didn’t effect them.

St. Louis were looking to put this game to rest early with their aerial assault, and the strategy paid off as 356 yards of the team’s total offense (415 yards) came through the air.

Kamehameha's lone score of the game wasn’t on offense, but on defense.

Kalawaia Pescaia and Hoku Arias sacked Crusaders' backup QB Maika Bonner in the end zone for a safety at the beginning of the second half, but the two points was only a consolation prize as St. Louis would soon march down field again for a touchdown, forcing the mercy rule to kick in.

Kamehameha Quarterback Thomas Yam completed 9-of-31 pass attempts for 75 yards. The Warriors finished with 133 yards of total offense.

