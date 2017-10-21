Breast cancer awareness month continues with more pink themed events

A huge crowd showed up for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park Saturday morning.

The 3-mile walk is part of a nationwide event uniting more than 300 communities.

"All of us are affected by breast cancer, cancer in general, and we're going to do something about it this morning," one participant said.

The event raised nearly $123,000 for breast cancer awareness and research.

A separate event, also in alignment with breast cancer awareness month, kicked up the intensity for some crossfitters.

The "Barbells for Boobs" event was help on Oahu with more than 250 athletes participating. The pink themed competition has run for seven years, and raised more than $2,500 dollars for charity.

More than 1,100 new cases of breast cancer have been diagnosed this year in Hawaii alone.

Some risk factors for breast cancer include age, family history and smoking. According to the American Cancer Society, women at average risk should have the choice to begin annual mammograms at age 40 to 44.

