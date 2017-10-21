Family of 4 escapes early morning apartment fire in Kalihi

Four people safely escaped an early morning fire Saturday at a Kalihi apartment building.

Around 5:30 a.m., 35 HFD personnel were dispatched to the fire on Kaumualii Street. When crews arrived on scene, they found a single unit in the two story apartment building completely engulfed in flames.

One neighbor who came home minutes before the fire began recalled hearing the panicked voices of his neighbors warning others to get out.

"When I was in the back kitchen, I kind of smelled something burning." witness Ralph Antonio said. "I heard voices and screams and howling and said, 'that doesn't seem normal.' All of a sudden I heard the word 'fire!'"

A family of four was home when the fire broke out and escaped uninjured.

The fire was extinguished just before 6 a.m.

Officials say the flames were contained to the unit of origin.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and no damage estimate was available.

