Traffic, water back to normal after Aina Haina main break fixed - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Traffic, water back to normal after Aina Haina main break fixed

(Image: Traffic Cameras) (Image: Traffic Cameras)
AINA HAINA, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

All westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway in Aina Haina have been reopened after Board of Water Supply crews completed repairs on a 12-inch water main that broke Friday night.

A BWS spokeswoman said repairs were complicated by other underground utilities near the main between Nenue St. and West Hind Drive.

Water service also has been completely restored.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly