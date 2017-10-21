Police seek public tips in 2 brutal stabbing deaths

Kunia Rd. near the scene of the Friday night murder. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Two people are dead following separate stabbings in the Kunia and Waikiki areas, police say.

In Kunia, a 73-year-old woman was found dead on a farm off Kunia Road just before 8 p.m. Friday. Sources say she had multiple stab wounds to her torso, a broken leg and arm and a knife protruding from her head.

The woman's family tells Hawaii News Now she worked at the farm and was alone during the time of the incident.

"At this point we have no suspects in that case and no motive in that case," said Capt. Walter Ozeki with HPD's Criminal Investigation Division.

About five hours later in Waikiki, police were called to the corner of Kalakaua Ave. and Royal Hawaiian Ave.

Sources say a drug deal gone wrong led to the stabbing of a 23-year-old military man.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

"There were multiple people at the scene when this event occurred and most of them fled," said Ozeki.

Police located the suspects a few blocks away shortly after the incident near Dukes Lane and Kuhio Ave.

Three people were arrested for investigation of second degree murder, including 21-year-old Brad Aliksa, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.

Six other teens were also arrested for other offenses, but were eventually released.

"We don't have a motive," Ozeki said. "It appears there was some type of verbal exchange which led to some physical altercations."

The incident follows another Waikiki stabbing just two weeks ago near Kalakaua Ave. and Lewers St.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy after attacking a 21-year-old Schofield soldier. He suffered serious injuries.

"I was surprised," said Hawaii visitor Alan Hartley. "You think when you're coming to this beautiful sunny isle, everything is safe. Some friends told me don't leave your hotel after midnight, don't be walking around the streets after 12 or one o'clock at night. They just said it wasn't safe and there's a lot of drug activity in these streets at night."

Police have opened murder investigations in both cases. The two incidents are unrelated.

Anyone with information should call Honolulu Police or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.