Miliani Trojans march past Waianae, 42-6, to advance to OIA Championship Game

In the OIA Blue Division I semifinal, the Mililani Trojans held onto their 35-0 lead over the Waianae Seariders at the half Saturday night at Aloha Stadium, running away with the game with a final score of 42-6.

Led by fullback Jalen Tuivaiave-Olomua’s three first half touchdowns, the Trojans were never in danger of losing their grip on the game, seemingly scoring at will anytime their offense was on the field.

Mililani quarterback Dillon Gabriel put together a solid night, throwing for 186 yards on 15-of-24, a touchdown and an interception. But more impressive than Mililani’s hurry-up offense was the play of its defense.

The Trojans didn’t allow the Seariders to gain any momentum throughout the game, particularly through the air. Waianae passed for a grand total of three yards on the night, including a 1-of-10 passing performance from quarterback Justin Tacgere.

The Trojans will now face their stiffest test in two weeks against the Red Raiders of Kahuku at Aloha Stadium in the OIA Division I Championship Game.

