Kahuku Red Raiders reach fourth-straight OIA Championship Game with 42-7 victory over Campbell

Kahuku had some nervous moments in the first half against the Campbell Sabers, but it didn’t take long for the Red Raiders to put their OIA Red Division I semifinal to bed with an impressive 42-7 victory over Campbell Friday night at Aloha Stadium.

Rushing for over 250 yards as a team, the Red Raiders could not be stopped in the second half, scoring 21 points to close out the game.

Kahuku’s defense dominated, holding Campbell’s offense to a total of 73 yards of total offense while sacking the quarterback a total of 10 times.

The Campbell quarterback who struggled to stay off his back was Krenston Kaipo, who had little to no time to throw the ball from the pocket as the Red Raiders dialed up the pressure every chance they had.

Kaipo threw four interceptions on the game, allowing the Red Raiders to advance to their fourth-straight championship game, including a pick-six courtesy of defensive lineman Samson Kapule-Siilata.

The game would’ve been a shutout if it weren’t for an errant snap on fourth down as Kahuku tried to punt the ball inside their own half, gifting Campbell the ball at the Kahuku 14.

Kaipo was able to find Pokii Adkins-Kupukaa on a nine-yard pass into the end zone to bring the score to a one possession game, 14-7. But the Red Raiders were just too much for the Sabers to handle.

There’s no doubt about Kahuku’s ability to prevent other teams from scoring, but the Red Raiders will have their hands full against the undefeated Mililani Trojans in the OIA Division I Championship Game on November 4th at Aloha Stadium.

