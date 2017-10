A fast-moving brush fire in Makakilo is under control, but firefighters are still working to ensure the blaze doesn't start up again.

The blaze neared homes Friday afternoon, at times coming within 30 feet.

The fire started about 2:50 p.m., and was under control by about 3:45 p.m.

An estimated three to five acres were burned, and a shed also caught on fire.

Multiple fire units have responded, and flames and smoke could be seen for miles.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved