State, federal authorities arrest fugitive in Sand Island

Police, state and federal authorities arrested a fugitive Friday near San Island Park.

Alan Tavares was captured about 11:55 a.m.

State deputy sheriffs, members of the FBI's violent crime task force, ATF agents and police arrested the fugitive.

Tavares was wanted on a federal felon in possession warrant as well as a HOPE probation violation warrant.

He was found in a car near Sand Island Park, and tried to flee when approached but was stopped.

“This was a joint effort with our law enforcement brothers and sisters, from federal as well as city and county agencies, to remove a violent offender from the streets,” said Koa Dobrowolsky, Sheriff Special Operations Fugitive Unit lieutenant.

Tavares will be turned over to the FBI after deputy sheriffs finish booking him on the HOPE probation warrant.

