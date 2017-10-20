DLNR produces special show about Lehua Island

There's a special show airing on KFVE about a small but special island. It's called "Lehua Island: Bird Paradise" and was produced by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

It will air at 935 p.m. Saturday and at 630 p.m. on Sunday.

Dan Dennison, the DLNR senior communications manager, was on Sunrise to talk about it.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.