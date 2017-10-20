FBI holds press conference after initial court appearance for former HPD chief, wife

The FBI is holding a press conference after an initial court appearance for former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his deputy city prosecutor wife, who have been indicted and taken into custody as part of a broadening criminal probe.

