Wedding Expo: Sharing the Butterfly Experience - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Wedding Expo: Sharing the Butterfly Experience

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

The Hawaii World Class Wedding Expo starts Friday.

Here's something unique and different brides and grooms can have a their wedding: Butterflies!

Darlene Loo-McDowell, a butterfly rancher, joined us on Sunrise.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly