The 5th annual Great Pumpkin Festival will be held on Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the grounds of Holy Nativity School. This 5th annual festivity has become the premier fall event in East Honolulu and is an incredible, fun way to bring people together. This event will feature the largest pumpkin “patch” in East Honolulu with over 2,500 pumpkins in various sizes, locally grown by Aloun Farms.

The festival will also highlight a Keiki Fun Zone (with games, activities and fall-themed arts and crafts for children), food booths, petting zoo, pony rides, a holiday market, book fair, and live entertainment. Contests will also take place during the festival and will include: Halloween costume contest, watermelon-eating and corn-husking. Exciting new rides including a mechanical cow, climbing wall, and bungee trampoline will certainly add to the fun of the day. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Choose from tasty treats provided by Shaka Bowls, KC Waffle Dogs, homemade lemonade, a bake sale, and more.

“We welcome all families to this East Honolulu event. It is our hope to bring the community together to celebrate our fifth annual festival,” said Tim Spurrier, Head of School for Holy Nativity.

“This year will no doubt be our best festival yet, and with the addition of two free shuttle from the Aina Haina Elementary school parking lot, and around the AIna Haina community, families will have an easier time getting to Holy Nativity to enjoy all that this event has to offer.”

Admission to this event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit www.hawaiipumpkinfest.com

