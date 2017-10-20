Lea Delaria at Blue Note Hawaii

Lea DeLaria seems to have achieved overnight stardom with her two-time, SAG Award winning, stand-out role as Carrie ‘Big Boo’ Black in the Netflix hit series Orange is the New Black. However, DeLaria’s multi-faceted career as a comedian, actress, and jazz musician has, in fact, spanned decades.

DeLaria holds the distinction of being the first openly gay comic on television in America which led to countless television and film roles portraying police lieutenants, PE teachers and the lesbian who inappropriately hits on straight women. She’s received Obie & Theater World Awards and a Drama Desk nomination for her portrayal as Hildy in the Public Theatre’s revival of On The Town, an Ovation nomination for The Boys From Syracuse, and has played both Eddie & Dr. Scott in the gender-bending Broadway musical The Rocky Horror Show.

DeLaria was the featured vocalist at the 50th Anniversary of the Newport Jazz Festival, and has performed in some of the most prestigious houses in the world including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Chicago Symphony, Hollywood Bowl, The Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House. DeLaria has five records on the Warner Jazz and Classics label, and her book, Lea’s Book of Rules for the World, is in its third printing at Bantam Doubleday and Dell. Her sixth record, House Of David: delaria+bowie=jazz, was released in the Summer of 2015 to critical acclaim.

Lea DeLaria will be performing at The Blue Note Hawaii on October 20 and 21. Showtimes are at 6:30pm & 9pm and doors open at 5pm & 8:30pm.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.