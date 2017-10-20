Sunrise Open House: Salt Lake, Pualei Circle, Pensacola

On today's Sunrise Open House, we will feature a studio, a 1 bedroom, and a 2 bedroom that have come on the market in just the last few days.

First, the studio. It's located in Salt Lake, is 381 square feet. and priced at $229,000. It's an end unit in Likini West and according to the listing it has sweeping golf course and mountain views. There's newly installed vinyl flooring and a renovated kitchen. It's in a secure building requiring both key and entry fob. The maintenance fee is $316 per month and it includes cable TV and electricity. Again, this Salt Lake studio is listed at $229,000 and the first open house this Sunday.

Now the 1 bedroom, it's in the Diamond Head Terrace building on Pualei Circle. This 438 square foot condo is listed at $469,000. Recently remodeled, it has a lot of new features, including a new kitchen with a new refrigerator, solid surface stove and oven, granite counter tops, stone back splash, under-mount stainless sink, and a water filtration system. The bath has a new shower, toilet, vanity faucets, mirror, tile - even new light fixtures and ceiling fan. There are new windows and new flooring. Maintenance fee is $374 per month. This Pualei Circle 1-bedroom is offered for sale at $469,000 and its first open house is also this Sunday.

Now to the 2 bedroom. It's on Pensacola in the Barclay building, has 941 square feet and is priced at $465,000. The listing describes it as a well maintained, updated corner unit in excellent condition. It features a granite kitchen counter with newer appliances. It has laminated and tile flooring, an enclosed lanai, window A/C, with washer and dryer in unit. Maintenance fee is $564 per month. Pensacola 2 bedroom, listed at $465,000.

