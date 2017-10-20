Health Care Heroes: Dr. Baron Wong

Soft-spoken Dr. Baron Wong is proof actions speak louder than words. The internal medicine physician who specializes in geriatrics has been at Wahiawa General for 14 years. And every day, for every patient -- he updates their loved ones personally.

Susan Araki's father was treated by Dr. Wong last fall. Susan started to wonder if Dr. Wong wasn't all that busy, because he called her with a progress report on her father every day.

The day her father passed, Dr. Wong called Susan to say he didn't have much time left and Susan was able to gather her family at his bedside for a final goodbye. But after weeks of receiving calls from Dr. Wong every day -- it was the last call from Dr. Wong that surprised Susan the most.

Dr. Wong, a Castle High graduate, says he became a physician because he wanted to take care of others.

"I don't think of it as a job. I don't think of it as a career. I think of it as part of life. I go to work not thinking that I have to go to work. I go to work because basically I want to. I want to be there for the patient and the family and I find it very enjoyable."

