READ: Full federal indictment against Kealohas for fraud, conspiracy

Former Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a deputy city prosecutor, were arrested Friday morning in connection with a years-long investigation into public corruption.
Attached is the full federal indictment against the Kealohas:
