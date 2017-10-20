Former HPD chief and wife arrested in federal public corruption case

As of today ... Chief Kealoha has been the chief -- for 7 years and one month. During that time -- his tenure as the top cop -- has been marked by both positive reviews - and also a fair amount of controversy.

Embattled Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha agreed to retire on Friday amidst pressure from the city’s police commission over a federal corruption investigation.

Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha did not return to his office on Tuesday, his final day as the leader of the city's police force. Not to clean out his things, and not to say goodbye to coworkers after a 33-year career at HPD.

After two years, the federal grand jury investigating public corruption in the Honolulu Police Department has finally wrapped up.

Former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his deputy city prosecutor wife, Katherine, have been arrested as part of a broadening criminal probe.

It's a dramatic — but not unexpected — development in a years-long federal investigation into public corruption at some of the highest levels of Oahu's law enforcement.

The couple surrendered to the FBI on Friday morning at their Salt Lake condo. The power couple is expected to be in court at 2 p.m.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell's administration issued the following statement after the arrests: "We are extremely disappointed. While the Kealohas are innocent until proven guilty, we are disappointed by events."

The arrests came two days after FBI investigators executed search warrants at homes belonging to the former chief and his wife, Katherine Kealoha.

The Kealohas' arrest has been anticipated for months, and comes two years after a federal grand jury investigating allegations against the former chief, his wife and elite members of the Honolulu Police Department met for the first time.

Two other HPD officers and a retired major were charged earlier this week in connection with the probe, which sought to unravel what prosecutors allege was a bogus theft of the Kealoha's mailbox in June 2013 engineered to frame Gerard Puana, Katherine Kealoha's uncle, with a federal crime.

At the time, the two sides were involved in a bitter family dispute over money.

The theft of the mailbox was caught on tape, and seemed like an open and shut case.

Puana went on federal trial. But abruptly, Louis Kealoha caused a mistrial by wrongly telling the jury Puana had a prior burglary conviction.

Alexander Silvert, Puana's attorney, said he believed the move was intentional and he went to the FBI.

He alleged the Kealohas and an elite police unit, called CIU, organized a fake theft to frame Puana. The chief denied he had any role.

"I know what it looks like and there's no preferential treatment," he said at the time.

But in 2014, the FBI began investigating.

And the following year, the Justice Department brought in San Diego deputy U.S. Attorney Michael Wheat, an expert in civil rights and corruption cases, to begin the grand jury investigation.

The Kealohas hired prominent defense attorney Myles Breiner last year.

"So we expect at some point an indictment," Breiner said, in May 2016.

Several months later, the FBI alerted Kealoha in a letter that he was a target in the investigation. Several officers also got the target letters.

And in January, Kealoha agreed to resign amid the broadening investigation. To retire early, he got a $250,000 payoff from the Honolulu Police Commission.

Meanwhile, the FBI also began focusing on city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, who kept deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha on the payroll despite a host of serious accusations, from selective prosecution to ticket fixing.

On Wednesday, police Lt. Derek Hahn became the third Honolulu police officer charged in connection with the corruption probe. The FBI arrested Hahn, a 20-year veteran of the force, at his Hawaii Kai home. He was charged with conspiracy to obstruct.

According to a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday afternoon, Hahn falsified records and made false statements regarding the alleged "fake" mailbox theft.

During court proceedings on Wednesday, federal prosecutors claimed Hahn "called the shots" on the frame-up of Puana and said Hahn had a direct hand in destroying evidence.

But Hahn's attorney, Birney Bervar, disputes the FBI's version of events.

He said the mailbox theft was a real crime that was poorly investigated.

"Mistakes and sloppy police work and inaccurate police reports are a daily occurrence in the state courts here in Hawaii," he said. "That doesn't mean there is a criminal conspiracy."

Former HPD Maj. Gordon Shiraishi, 61, and HPD officer Bobby Nguyen, 43, were the first people arrested and charged in connection with the probe. Shiraishi has been charged with obstruction of justice, while Nguyen has been charged with conspiracy to obstruct.

