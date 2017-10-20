Former HPD chief and wife arrested in federal public corruption case

After two years, the federal grand jury investigating public corruption in the Honolulu Police Department has finally wrapped up.More >>
After two years, the federal grand jury investigating public corruption in the Honolulu Police Department has finally wrapped up.More >>
Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha did not return to his office on Tuesday, his final day as the leader of the city's police force. Not to clean out his things, and not to say goodbye to coworkers after a 33-year career at HPD.More >>
Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha did not return to his office on Tuesday, his final day as the leader of the city's police force. Not to clean out his things, and not to say goodbye to coworkers after a 33-year career at HPD.More >>
Embattled Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha agreed to retire on Friday amidst pressure from the city’s police commission over a federal corruption investigation.More >>
Embattled Honolulu police chief Louis Kealoha agreed to retire on Friday amidst pressure from the city’s police commission over a federal corruption investigation.More >>
During his seven-year tenure as Honolulu's top cop, Chief Louis Kealoha's tenure has been marked by both positive reviews and a fair amount of controversy.More >>
As of today ... Chief Kealoha has been the chief -- for 7 years and one month. During that time -- his tenure as the top cop -- has been marked by both positive reviews - and also a fair amount of controversy.More >>
Stories on the ongoing federal investigation of former HPD police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine, a deputy city prosecutor.More >>
Stories on the ongoing federal investigation of former HPD police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife Katherine, a deputy city prosecutor.More >>
PHOTOS: Target opens at Ala Moana CenterMore >>
PHOTOS: Target opens at Ala Moana CenterMore >>
PHOTOS: Thousands walk in annual Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure'More >>
PHOTOS: Thousands walk in annual Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure'More >>
PHOTOS: Big Island crash claims 1 lifeMore >>
PHOTOS: Big Island crash claims 1 lifeMore >>
PHOTOS: Fishing vessel stuck in Waikiki watersMore >>
PHOTOS: Fishing vessel stuck in Waikiki watersMore >>
PHOTOS: Kauai whale strandingMore >>
PHOTOS: Kauai whale strandingMore >>