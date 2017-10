Pedestrian seriously injured after crash in Waikiki

A 22-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after she was hit by a vehicle in Waikiki early Friday, according to Emergency Medical Services.

It happened around 5:20 a.m.

The woman was near the intersection of Ala Wai Boulevard and Nohonani Street when she was struck.

Paramedics treated her and took her to the hospital in serious condition.

Several lanes of Ala Wai Boulevard were shut down briefly, but they have since been reopened.



