Forecast: The trade winds are here, but not for long

Happy Aloha Friday and soon-to-be weekend! The trades will be 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph for one more day before they hit on the brakes later this weekend.

We are tracking windward and mauka showers, and they have been passing without significant accumulation.

The trade winds will be blustery making it feel cooler.

Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 80s across the state by the afternoon.

Expect Kona winds Sunday into Tuesday. There is also a front along with unstable air that may trigger thunderstorms for the start of next week for parts of the state. Stay tuned.

Surf is still dangerously big along east shores. Use extreme caution in those waters. A south swell this weekend is expected to reach 8 feet and trigger an advisory. A moderate to large northwest swell could do the same for country shorelines late Sunday and Monday. Stay alert.

Have a wonderful Aloha Friday and even better weekend.

High Surf Advisory east shores.

Small Craft Advisory all Hawaii waters.

Gale Warning Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels.

Wind Advisory Lanai, Kahoolawe, and areas over and downwind of the Kohala Mountains on the Island of Hawaii.

- Jennifer Robbins

