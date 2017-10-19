Federal grand jury in Kealoha public corruption case is finally done

After two years, the federal grand jury investigating public corruption in the Honolulu Police Department has finally wrapped up.

The jurors left the courthouse Thursday afternoon each carrying a manila envelope. Some had lei, others had gifts and they exchanged long goodbyes. Indications their work is done.

The grand jury did their 18-month term and then had the term extended another six months.

The last witness they heard from was the girlfriend of Lieutenant Derek Hahn. Hahn was arrested and charged Wednesday with conspiracy to obstruct.

This all stems from a stolen mailbox at the home of former police chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a deputy prosecutor. The FBI insists, the mailbox theft was fake, a scheme to frame a relative of the Kealoha's because of a family dispute.

All four, special prosecutors assigned to the case are from San Diego and all four were in court for the final grand jury meeting: Michael Wheat, Colin McDonald, Janaki Gandhi, and Eric Beste.

Our cameras also caught one of the three FBI agents, pulling a flatbed cart with boxes full of documents.

The attorney for the Kealoha's, Myles Breiner, says he has never seen prosecutors go to this extent in a white collar case, "Desperation, if they had a case the case would have been charged a long time ago." Breiner does believe indictments have been handed down and he says his clients have been ready for years and look forward to fighting the allegations, "My clients are innocent and I believe that ultimately will be vindicated."

In addition to Lieutenant Derek Hahn, two others were arrested and charged earlier this week: Officer Bobby Nguyen with conspiracy to obstruct

and former Major Gordon Shiraishi with obstruction of justice.

All are out on a $50k unsecured bond.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.