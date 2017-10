Renowned hula dancer Beverly Noa, known for 'Lovely Hula Hands' performance, dies

Well-known hula dancer Beverly Noa, a former Miss Hawaii who has been described as "hula royalty," died Thursday.

She was 84.

Noa is perhaps best known for her graceful performance of "Lovely Hula Hands," and of her showroom solo hula performances with renowned Hawai singers.

She was a regular dancer at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel and other venues after being crowned Miss Hawaii in 1952,

“Her name is of hula royalty. Her presence is unforgettable. Her hula is pure art,” said kumu hula Michael Pili Pang, in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. "Her style of movement is like watching poetry in motion as she transports you to a romantic place in the mountains or to a spectacular sunset along a beach."

Noa is survived by sons Fred Noa and Ed Kenney, a well-known Hawaii chef.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.