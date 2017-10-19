Hawaii's mumps outbreak hits 500 cases; 3 reported at UH

UH-Manoa is warning students and faculty about three confirmed cases of mumps at the campus.

The cases, all students, come amid an outbreak of the highly-contagious infection.

As of Thursday, Hawaii has seen 500 cases of mumps statewide, the state Health Department reported.

The large majority — 409 — have been on Oahu.

In an email to UH students and faculty Thursday, the institution said it's working with the Health Department to identify individuals who may be at risk for infection after coming into close contact with the students who contracted mumps.

While mumps spreads easily, it's mostly preventable with a two-dose vaccine.

However, officials say mumps cases this year have been seen in vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. About 60 percent of cases have been in adults.

Hawaii has seen an influx of mumps cases since March, when the DOH was made aware of nine people with the viral infection.

In December, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the country was in the midst of its worst mumps outbreak in a decade.

Some people with mumps have very mild or no symptoms. The disease is not considered life-threatening, but there are some lasting side effects, including the swelling of salivary glands and swollen jaws.

This year's outbreak is the largest number of cases Hawaii has seen in decades. In all of 2016, Hawaii saw just 10 total cases of mumps.

