'Senseless' attack on endangered turtle lands Kauai man behind bars

A 36-year-old Kauai man has been sentenced to a year behind bars for attacking an endangered sea turtle in April.

Lance Kaaumoana repeatedly stabbed the turtle using an old, rusty butter knife.

The incident happened at Nawiliwili jetty on April 15. Officials said the turtle was seriously injured in the attack, but survived.

The turtle was released back into the wild several days later.

“In Hawaii we take the protection of our marine environment very seriously," said Prosecuting Attorney Justin Kollar.

"This was a truly senseless attack on a peaceful animal and we are satisfied that the judge imposed the maximum sentence."

