Nowhere are drivers angrier than in Hawaii, analysis suggests

Hawaii has the angriest drivers in the nation.

That is, if you believe a new social media analysis that tracked the use of the hashtag #RoadRage on Instagram by state from 2013 to 2016.

The review from insuranceQuotes said Hawaii had 5,872 Instagram posts about road rage per 100,000 drivers.

That's higher than California (in second place with 3,506 posts per 100,00 drivers) and New York, which took the third spot with 2,200 posts.

“While it may be surprising for some to see Hawaii top the list, the state is notorious for its heavy traffic — and its roads filled with unfamiliar tourists — which can lead to altercations and accidents,” said Laura Adams, senior insurance analyst at insuranceQuotes.

The analysis also found that road rage was the worst on Friday.

