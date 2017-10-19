Paula Fuga and Friends pay tribute to Aretha Franklin at Blue Note Hawaii

Praised for her originality in song composition and ability to stir the deepest emotions with spellbinding and soulful vocals, Paula Fuga has established herself as one of Hawai’i’s most respected live performers. Paula pays tribute to the first lady of soul Aretha Franklin with Mike Lewis and friends.
Paula Fuga and Friends Tribute to Aretha Franklin will be on October 22at The Blue Note Waikiki. Tickets start from $15. Showtimes are at 6:30pm & 9pm and doors open at 5pm & 8:30pm.
