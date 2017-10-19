2017 School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology Open House

On October 20 and 21, the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) at the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa will welcome thousands of school children and kids of all ages to its 14th biennial SOEST Open House. Exhibits will include hands-on activities, interactive demonstrations, videos, laboratory tours, state-of-the art computer animation, and high-tech equipment displays. Scientists and students will be sharing information about the deepest ocean to the outer reaches of our solar system -- and so much in between.

In addition to University of Hawai‘i at Manoa faculty, staff, and students, organizations such as the Polynesian Voyaging Society, the Waikiki Aquarium, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be participating.

Nearly 90 different exhibits will be offered, including: Make-A-Quake, Explosive Eruptions, the Life and Times of the Humpback Whales and more!

This event is free and open to the public.

The School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology at the University of Hawaii at Manoa was established by the Board of Regents of the University of Hawai‘i in 1988 in recognition of the need to realign and further strengthen the excellent education and research resources available within the University. SOEST brings together four academic departments, three research institutes, several federal cooperative programs, and support facilities of the highest quality in the nation to meet challenges in the ocean, earth and planetary sciences and technologies.

For more information visit www.soest.hawaii.edu

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.