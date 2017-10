Ilikai Hotel workers strike in Waikiki following contract dispute

Workers at the Ilikai Hotel are on strike Thursday morning following a contract dispute.

The Unite Here Local 5 union, which represents 10,000 Hawaii workers, says Aqua-Aston Hospitality is refusing to settle a fair union contract.

Workers want better wages and fair workloads, calling the current conditions “unbearable.”

Local 5 says it has been without a contract for two years, and Aqua-Aston, which manages the property, promised two months ago to address the lack of a contract.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to Aqua-Aston, but has not received a response yet.

This story will be updated.

