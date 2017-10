Luxury resort Halekulani to open new location in Okinawa

The luxury resort Halekulani, located in the heart of Waikiki, will soon open a second location in Okinawa, hotel executives announced on Wednesday.

The newest property, called Halekulani Okinawa, is slated to open in the summer of 2019, according to the global real estate company Mitsui Fudosan.

The resort -- which will have 360 rooms, all with ocean views – will be located in Onna Village, a beach community on the west coast of Okinawa.

The announcement comes as Halekulani celebrates its centennial this year.

Halekulani, located on Kalia Road, was founded in 1917 when Clifford and Juliet Kimball purchased a hotel property – made up of a simple residence and several bungalows – and named it Halekulani, which in Hawaiian means “house befitting heaven.”

In 1981, Mitsui Fudosan acquired the hotel and redeveloped it into a luxury resort.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.