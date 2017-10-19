Forecast: Trade winds not easing quite yet

Another windy day is forecast for your Thursday. The trades will be 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Most showers have been passing without much accumulation, but there are exceptions. Central Oahu got drenched yesterday afternoon. Drive with caution on those wet roads.

There will be sunshine and patches of blue sky.

High in Honolulu today will be 86 degrees.

Surf is still dangerously big along east shores. Use extreme caution in those waters.

All shores are either under an advisory today or expected to be in the near future. A south swell this weekend is expected to reach 8 feet and trigger an advisory.

A moderate to large northwest swell could do the same for country shorelines late Sunday and Monday.

Here's today's wave heights: East shores 6-9 feet, north shores building to 5-8 feet, west shores building to 3-5 feet, 2-3 feet south.

High Surf Advisory east shores.

Small Craft Advisory all Hawaii waters.

Gale Warning Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels.

Wind Advisory Lanai, Kahoolawe, and areas over and downwind of the Kohala Mountains on the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

