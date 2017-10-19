Pride month hits Honolulu promoting equality, celebrating love

The streets of Honolulu may be filled with a little extra color this month as dozens attend pride events around Oahu.

Celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, Honolulu Pride is held annually in October.

Organized by the Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, the celebrations are intended to promote equality and love throughout Hawaii.

Dozens of events are planned for pride including an "Artists for Social Justice" concert at UH Manoa, a celebration at Kapiolani Park and even a cheerleading clinic with visiting teams from Seattle and San Francisco.

"Our Aloha State is a shining example of a place where people from all walks of life live, work and play together in harmony," Gov. David Ige said in a special message. "Hawaii is a melting pot where all are accepted, respected and treated with dignity."

The celebration culminates with a colorful pride parade from Ala Moana through Waikiki on Saturday, Oct. 21. It begins at 11 a.m.

For a full list of events and more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.