Defeating the undefeated: Waianae football on a mission to take down Mililani this Friday

Waianae head coach Walter Young knows what’s at stake this Friday night when his team takes on the undefeated Mililani Trojans.

“When you play a team like (Mililani), you don’t really have to motivate them,” Young said during Wednesday’s practice. “They understand what’s at stake, that’s why these kids play the game; for the challenge; for the battle. Mililani’s a great team, they’re gonna be ready for us, we always play good games … we’ll be ready.”

After starting out the season 0-3, Waianae (6-3) are in the midst of a six-game winning streak, including a scrappy 27-21 over Farrington last weekend to advance to take on the Trojans in the OIA Division I Red playoffs.

As for the Trojans (8-0), they’ve been one of the most impressive teams in the state this season, scoring at least 42 points in every game they played this season, excluding their season-opening win over Kaiser which was a forfeit.

Mililani head coach Jed York isn’t using the team’s regular season to pump up his players to play against Waianae, however, as his players already understand the challenge that faces them Friday night.

“We feel good, we’re worried about ourselves and executing and making sure we have good practices and stay focused to be ready for Friday. Waianae is always tough … those guys just bring it. They have a tough (defense), offense is clicking and moving the ball well … they just got a whole bunch of weapons and their wideouts can burn your defense. Waianae is always a tough matchup for Mililani.”

Waianae will look to pull off the upset over the Trojans this Friday night at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.