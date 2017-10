Brush fire closes Hana Highway; Homes evacuated

Maui firefighters are battling a sizable brush fire on the makai side of Hana Highway and Haiku Road.

The initial call was made around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. As the fire grew, Hana Highway needed to be shut down. It was closed around 7:40 p.m. and remains closed.

At one point, fire officials say flames came within 100 yards of homes in the area. An unknown number of residents downwind of the fire have been evacuated.

Some five companies, two tankers and and a total of 25 personnel are at the scene with more resources on the way.

At this point, fire crews are mainly focused on protecting the homes in the area. There are reports of farm animals being sheltered in place.

The size of the fire is not yet known.

This story will be updated.

