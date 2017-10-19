Police Commission Chair is optimistic HPD will have new chief by end of month

An undisclosed family tie is fogging up the search for Honolulu's next police chief in the eyes of the city's ethics commission.

In a department email obtained by Hawaii News Now, Acting Honolulu Police Chief Cary Okimoto announced he is delaying his retirement.

Despite Police Commission Chair Max Sword recusing himself from the selection process, he was front and center Wednesday in reassuring the media that HPD will be under the command of a new chief by the end of the month.

"Yes, I am confident that they will work it out amongst themselves and get it done," said Sword.

Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Caldwell named two prominent business leaders to fill vacancies on the troubled police commission.

Jerry Gibson is the area vice president of Hilton Hotels and Karen Chang currently serves as the Board Chair of Hawaii Pacific. Sword says neither will have a say in the selection.

"They won't be sworn in until about December. Probably the last meeting of the year for the council," said Sword.

But the commission could use their help now. It's shorthanded after two resignations and the chairman recusing himself. That leaves four members to make the decision.

Sword excused himself from the decision making process after a family tie to candidate Tommy Aiu surfaced. Aiu came forward to disclose the tie, saying it was the right thing to do.

Next week each of the seven finalists will go before the commission for one last interview. Deliberations could begin as early as next Wednesday.

Because it's up to just four people, the selection of the chief must be unanimous.

When asked what happens if it's not, Sword said, "I'm not even looking past that. I'm confident that they will come up with the chosen one who will be the next police chief. Jokingly I said I'll lock them in a room and just feed them pizza."

