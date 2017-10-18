Analysis: Shearwaters, Hawaiian Petrels could be wiped out in 30 years

Keiki from Kauai's Island School released three Newell Shearwaters into the wild at the shore near Lydgate Park Tuesday.More >>
Keiki from Kauai's Island School released three Newell Shearwaters into the wild at the shore near Lydgate Park Tuesday.More >>
Dead shearwaters were discovered at a Windward Oahu beach on Sunday.More >>
Dead shearwaters were discovered at a Windward Oahu beach on Sunday.More >>
PHOTOS: Target opens at Ala Moana CenterMore >>
PHOTOS: Target opens at Ala Moana CenterMore >>
PHOTOS: Thousands walk in annual Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure'More >>
PHOTOS: Thousands walk in annual Susan G. Komen 'Race for the Cure'More >>
PHOTOS: Big Island crash claims 1 lifeMore >>
PHOTOS: Big Island crash claims 1 lifeMore >>
PHOTOS: Fishing vessel stuck in Waikiki watersMore >>
PHOTOS: Fishing vessel stuck in Waikiki watersMore >>
PHOTOS: Kauai whale strandingMore >>
PHOTOS: Kauai whale strandingMore >>