HPD searching for alleged Pearlridge shoplifter who pepper sprayed security

A third Honolulu police officer has been arrested and charged in connection with a years-long federal investigation into public corruption at some of the highest levels of Oahu's law enforcement, Hawaii News Now has learned.More >>
A third Honolulu police officer has been arrested and charged in connection with a years-long federal investigation into public corruption at some of the highest levels of Oahu's law enforcement, Hawaii News Now has learned.More >>
U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson has been assigned a 24-hour protection detail after receiving numerous death threats for blocking President Trump's latest travel ban, sources tell Hawaii News Now.More >>
U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson has been assigned a 24-hour protection detail after receiving numerous death threats for blocking President Trump's latest travel ban, sources tell Hawaii News Now.More >>
In the aftermath of the worst mass shooting in modern American history, junior Josh Morisaki was among dozens of Iolani School students who wrote letters of thanks to police officers and other first responders in Las Vegas.More >>
In the aftermath of the worst mass shooting in modern American history, junior Josh Morisaki was among dozens of Iolani School students who wrote letters of thanks to police officers and other first responders in Las Vegas.More >>
Halloween is soon approaching and many fun events are happening in October to celebrate.More >>
Halloween is soon approaching and many fun events are happening in October to celebrate.More >>