HPD searching for alleged Pearlridge shoplifter who pepper sprayed security

The search is on for a man accused of stealing from a Pearlridge department store.

On September 26, police say the man walked into the Pearlridge Macy's, allegedly shoplifted some items and attempted to leave the store.

Upon his attempted exit, Macy's asset protection officers stopped him. That's when he allegedly pepper sprayed the officers and took off.

Surveillance cameras in the store tracked him and police were able to get a clear image of his face, but they have not released his name.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

