Elderly man beaten by fake police officers in Kewalo Basin

An elderly man is recovering after he was beaten by three suspects impersonating police officers Tuesday afternoon at Kewalo Basin.

The incident took place just after 3:30 p.m.

Sources say the 72-year-old victim met the suspects at the basin after they called and offered to do his taxes. When he showed up, the men flashed fake police badges and tried to handcuff him.

The victim was then placed in a car and driven around for almost six hours, sources said. The phony police officers also demanded money and took a credit card.

The suspects released the man after he promised to get money from his bank account.

After the incident, the victim was treated for injuries to his face, nose, wrists and shoulder.

No arrests have been reported in the case. The relationship of the victim to the suspects is unknown at this time.

