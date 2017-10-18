Parents warned of attempted kidnapping near Campbell High School

For the second time in less than a month, Honolulu police are investigating a 'stranger danger' scare near Manoa Elementary School.

Parents of children who attend schools in the Campbell-Kapolei complex are being warned about a spate of "stranger danger" incidents this week.

A 16-year-old Campbell High School student is safe after an attempted kidnapping Monday afternoon, soon after school let out.

According to school officials, the female student was walking home on Papipi Road around 2:50 p.m. when a man driving a blue four-door vehicle approached the girl and began talking to her "in an explicit manner."

Police said the unidentified man who appeared to be in his 30s tried to coax the girl into his vehicle, but she fled the scene with the help of a friend.

School officials were made aware of the attempted kidnapping late Tuesday and sent a letter home to families Wednesday.

The letter offers tips to students on how to stay safe, and encourages parents to talk with their kids and teens about "stranger danger."

This is the latest incident in a string of "stranger danger" run-ins reported.

In late September, police reported an attempted kidnapping near Keoneula Elementary School in Ewa Beach. Several other incidents in the area were reported, one in which a student said they were grabbed by the suspect.

No arrests have been made in this latest incident, and police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information should call HPD.

