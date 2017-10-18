Las Vegas police officer says mahalo to Iolani class for writing thank you letters

Iolani School junior, Josh Morisaki, and his classmates wrote letters of thanks to the first responders in the deadly Las Vegas shooting. On Wednesday, he read his letter aloud.



"Every night when I watch the news, I'm lifted by hearing your acts of bravery and kindness," said Morisaki as he read from his letter.



Last week, 60 student letters with island treats were hand-delivered to two Las Vegas police stations and a hospital by Iolani's class of 1992, which was in Las Vegas for their reunion.

Iolani graduate and Morisaki's teacher, Kimi Frith, watched as officers read their letters.



"After they read it, they looked at me, they had tears in their eyes and they said thank you," said Frith.



On Wednesday, Las Vegas police officer, Dominique Davis-Thomas, and his wife, Ashlee, who are in Hawaii for the first time on vacation, came to the school to say 'thank you' especially to Morisaki who wrote his letter. Today's visit was a surprise to the students.



"I was like 'eh', I'm going to Hawaii, I need to see this kid. I need to go to the school and say thank you," said Davis-Thomas, who wasn't working the night of the shooting, but his fellow officers at his police station were among the first responders.



"I thought I was just going to give it to someone end of story, but it's really cool how they are able to come back," said Morisaki.



"To get this letter sitting at my desk and I've already planned a trip to Hawaii and he's (Morisaki) here. It's just a blessing to even have that opportunity," said Davis-Thomas.

"It just really shows that as a nation we all can love one another," said Mrs. Davis-Thomas.



A life-lesson in the classroom about the value of a simple thank you.



"We don't even know these people. They don't know us, but the words can mean so much," said Frith.