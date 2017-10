School named for Confederate leader to be changed to honor Obama

A predominantly black public school in Mississippi that was originally named for the leader of the Confederate States of America will soon be changed to honor America's first African-American president.

Beginning next school year, The Clarion-Ledger reports that Davis Magnet IB Elementary – after Confederate President Jefferson Davis – will be known as Barack Obama Magnet IB Elementary.

The news was reportedly announced by school president Janelle Jefferson during a Jackson School Board meeting earlier this week. Jefferson says that school stakeholders voted on October 5 to rename the school.

“Jefferson Davis, although infamous in his own right, would probably not be too happy about a diverse school promoting the education of the very individuals he fought to keep enslaved being named after him,” she told the board, according to The Clarion-Ledger.

A demographic breakdown of the school's enrollment this year conducted by the newspaper shows 98 percent of the student body population is black.

