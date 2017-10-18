Hawaii judge who blocked new Trump travel ban gets protection detail after death threats

The United States Marshals Service has flown in about a dozen deputies from the mainland to provide 24-hour protection for Hawaii Federal Judge Derrick Watson. Watson has received threats after a ruling to block the controversial immigration ban last week.

FBI: We are aware of threats to Hawaii federal judge at center of travel ban suit

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson has been assigned a 24-hour protection detail after receiving numerous death threats for blocking President Trump's latest travel ban, sources tell Hawaii News Now.

The decision to block the revised travel ban order was issued Tuesday afternoon. In his ruling, Watson wrote that the new order "suffers from precisely the same maladies as its predecessor" and was inconsistent in its targeting of different countries.

It's not the first time the Hawaii judge has been provided such high level security measures. In March, when Watson issued an order to block the President's first travel ban, he received similar threats and was assigned deputies from the U.S. Marshals Service from various states to keep him safe.

It is not yet known if the protection detail will be comprised of similar law enforcement agencies.

