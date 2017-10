Heavy rains close all fields at Central Oahu Regional Park

Heavy saturation from recent rains have forced the closure of all fields at the Central Oahu Regional Park, a city spokesperson said Wednesday.

The closure includes eight baseball fields, four softball fields, and a variety of other multi-purpose fields.

"While we certainly want our facilities to be available to the public, we have to be certain that they are safe to use," said Nate Serota, Department of Parks and Recreation spokesperson. "We hope that the fields dry out soon and can be reopened for the public to enjoy."

The city will continue to re-evaluate the condition of the fields before deciding when to reopen the fields.

