Man indicted for manslaughter following deadly Waikiki fight

A 39-year-old man was indicted for manslaughter on Wednesday after allegedly causing the death of another man during a fight in Waikiki last month.

Kentric Kenta Dunmore, 39, is accused of causing the death of a 36-year-old man after the two got into a fight on Sept. 20. The victim was hospitalized after the fight, and police say the man's condition continued to deteriorate until October 10, when he died at the hospital.

Two days later, police identified and located Dunmore and arrested him for murder in the second degree. The charge was later changed to manslaughter.

Police said the victim apparently died after sustaining some type of head trauma. The two are believed to have been acquaintances.

Dunmore is currently being held on $150,000 bail.

