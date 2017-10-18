Fantasy fix: Week 7 'boom or bust' players

It's hard to believe that Week 7 of the 2017 NFL season kicks off tomorrow evening, but here we are.

It might also be hard to believe how bad your team is doing in fantasy football this season, despite the countless hours of research put into drafting your team and picking up players off the waiver wire. For some fantasy owners, these past seven weeks may have seemed like an eternity. But the good news is this that the season is far from over.

Here, we'll take a look at Week 7's "Boom or Bust" prospects who will either make or break your team this weekend. Nothing is guaranteed in fantasy football, but don't let that stop you from trying to gain the upper-hand on your matchup.

BOOM

Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay Packers

Montgomery didn’t set the world on fire in Week 6, rushing for 28 yards on 10 carries against the Minnesota Vikings, but neither did any Green Bay Packer after Aaron Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone.

With backup Brett Hundley now playing under center, it’s of the utmost importance for the Packers to establish a consistent rushing attack to take the pressure off their young, inexperienced quarterback.

And this is where Montgomery can shine for Green Bay, and for your fantasy team.

Montgomery is a hybrid running back as he transitioned over from being a wide receiver. Gifted with the opportunity to be the go-to check down player for Hundley, Montgomery’s upside in PPR leagues this week could go through the roof.

In what could be a high scoring game against the New Orleans Saint this Sunday, look for Montgomery to do most of his damage catching passes out of the backfield and running up field.

I wouldn't worry too much about the emergence of Aaron Jones in recent weeks during Montgomery's absence, as Jones and Montgomery should both be able to touch the ball enough without diminishing each other's fantasy value. Jones is a solid back, but Montgomery offers too much upside in the passing game to not play him.

Ty Montgomery (ribs) practicing fully Wednesday. https://t.co/qQV9k5IfTY — FantasyLabs NFL (@FantasyLabsNFL) October 18, 2017

Whether he finds the end zone or not won’t matter due to the sheer volume of touches he’ll receive.

Jay Ajayi, RB, Miami Dolphins

Is this the Ajayi we’ve all been waiting for?

Coming off his best rushing performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 (26 carries, 130 yards), Ajayi has not carried the rock for the Miami Dolphins a total of 51 times in the past two weeks.

Jay Ajayi (@JayTrain23) was our highest graded running back for the week; 96 of his 130 yards came after contact @MiamiDolphins #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/pI5SYlgA4O — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Miami) October 17, 2017

Aside from a fumble in Week 6, Ajayi finally looked 100 percent after a nagging knee injury bothered him throughout the opening weeks of the season. And while he hasn’t found the end zone yet, don’t be afraid to commit to him as your No. 1 running back this week as the Dolphins take on the New York Jets.

The Jets defense has conceded the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs so far this season, and haven’t looked as solid as they did when the Dolphins faced off against them in Week 2. Ajayi only rushed for 16 yards against the Jets in Week 2, but that was more of a product of his team falling behind early to New York.

Now with an actual offensive identity -- giving Ajayi the keys to the offense -- the Dolphins should fare much better this time around against the Jets. Look for Ajayi to breeze past the 30-point landmark in PPR leagues this week due to sheer volume. A touchdown or two wouldn’t hurt, either.

Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings

It’s safe to say that Vikings fans are slowly but surely getting over rookie Dalvin Cook’s injury after a couple of weeks. And Jerick McKinnon is making that transition for the fan base a lot easier with his recent performances.

Despite Latavius Murray stealing touches away from McKinnon, his production hasn’t slipped since Cook went down. In Week 6, McKinnon rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, along with five catches for 30 yards and another score.

21 touches, 99 yards and 2 TD for Jerick McKinnon. Finally appears to be busting out. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 15, 2017

His Week 6 performance was an encore to his Week 5 game, where he scored 42.60 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

Not too shabby for a guy who used to play quarterback in college, huh?

McKinnon, even with Murray still involved in the Vikings offense, is the guy to own. He might not score 40-plus points every week, but he sure to have some highlight plays that end in a score.

McKinnon will face-off against the Baltimore Ravens defense in Week 7, a defense that surrenders the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Start him and don’t look back.



BUST

Sammy Watkins, WR, Los Angeles Rams

The talent is there with Watkins, we know it is. But it comes to a point where talent just isn’t good enough in the NFL, especially for fantasy owners relying on him to put up points.

With the exception of his Week 3 performance against the San Francisco 49ers, Watkins has been a passenger in the Rams offense. Some of his struggles are because of the sophomore slump quarterback Jared Goff has been experiencing in the past three weeks, but fantasy owners have had enough. And it looks like Watkins has as well.

Sammy Watkins says he's "frustrated" by role in Rams offense https://t.co/UIQWw1MBqX pic.twitter.com/7WRn5CF8ti — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) October 12, 2017

In the past three weeks, Watkins has two catches for a grand total of 28 yards. In Week 5, he hauled in one catch for 11 yards and before that in Week 4, he had zero catches for zero yards.

Watkins should find his way to your bench, if he hasn’t already. He isn’t playing anywhere close to his capabilities like we saw over various games during his time in Buffalo, and you shouldn’t have to pay for his poor performances.



Marshawn Lynch, RB, Oakland Raiders

Beast Mode just isn’t the same anymore.

After coming back to the game after a short retirement, Lynch has been average at best for the Raiders this season. Through six games, Lynch has 257 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 70 carries, an average of 3.7 yards per carry thus far.

#Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch was embarrassed after his recent play. So he requested a private meeting with OL coach Mike Tice & got a homework: pic.twitter.com/WYVlXthvis — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2017

The Raiders offense, as a whole, has been underwhelming this season coming off a 2016 season where they were one of the most exciting offenses to watch. There are a couple things to point blame at for the lack of success Oakland has had this year but in terms of fantasy, all owners care about are the individual performances of players.

In Week 7, Lynch is going up against a Kansas City Chiefs team that is looking to get rid of the bad taste in their mouth after last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs defense has been vulnerable at times to opposing running backs this season, but can you really trust Lynch right now to carry your team through the week?

Play it safe this weekend and give Beast Mode a rest on the bench.



T.Y Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

It’s difficult not to feel bad for Hilton, who is stuck in limbo in an Indianapolis Colts offense that is still without the services of quarterback Andrew Luck.

And as of Wednesday morning, Luck could be out for even longer.

A setback for Andrew Luck.... https://t.co/M7EupOe69C — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2017

While Jacoby Brissett has been solid as a starter, he’s by no means the answer to prayers for Hilton fantasy owners. Besides two great games this season, Hilton just isn’t getting the chances he needs to showcase his game-changing speed and ability to move the ball downfield. In Week 6, Hilton was held to one catch for 19 yards.

That shouldn’t be happening for the NFL’s leading receiver in 2016. Unfortunately, until Luck is able to play (which could be next season at this point), Hilton cannot be trusted to put up consistent production. Going up against the Jacksonville Jaguars defense that allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers, Hilton’s outlook in Week 7 looks bleak.

Place him on the bench if you can. If you’re too thin at the receiver position, relegate him to the FLEX slot.

All stats and projections are courtesy of Yahoo Sports.

