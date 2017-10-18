Coast Guard identifies pair that went missing in chopper crash off Molokai

Dossetter, left, and Kirsch, right, are still missing after their helicopter was reported missing in waters off Molokai on Monday. (Images: Mauna Loa Helicopters)

The U.S. Coast Guard has identified the two missing people who were aboard a helicopter that went missing in waters off Molokai on Monday night.

27-year-old Jeremy Dossetter and 25-year-old Oliver Kirsch were on board at the time of the incident.

Dossetter is a student pilot at Mauna Loa Helicopters who moved to Hawaii from California. Kirsch, a native of Switzerland, is an instructor at the flight school.

Rescue crews continued their search on Wednesday for the helicopter, but the whereabouts of the two men remain unknown. Multiple agencies are working together to conduct search efforts.

Tuesday morning, the Maui Fire Department's Air 1 recovered an uninflated life vest floating on the water's surface about 100 yards from shore and a mile east of Ilio Point, officials said. The company confirms that an uninflated life vest found on Tuesday off of Ilio Pt. came from the missing Robinson R-44 helicopter.

Employees from Mauna Loa Helicopters are assisting with the search using a private helicopter in an effort coordinated with authorities.

The chopper search comes last than a year after a well-known attorney Gary Galiher and Honolulu realtor Keiko Kuroki were killed in a helicopter crash on Molokai. Weather is believed to be a factor in the crash.

In 2011, five people were killed when a tour helicopter crashed into a hillside on the east end of Molokai. Two newlyweds from Pennsylvania, a Canadian couple and the pilot were killed. Authorities said pilot error is to blame for the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

